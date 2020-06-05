New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 day after first coronavirus death

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after reporting its first death related to the disease.

That puts the province at a total of 136 COVID-19 cases. Health officials say 121 people have recovered from the disease.

Four people remain in hospital, one of which is intensive care.

Friday also marks the day that the majority of the province will progress to the second part of the “yellow phase” in New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The only area that won’t progress is Zone 5, the Campbellton region.

As a result of the ongoing outbreak in the area, the region remains in the province’s “orange phase.”

The first death associated with COVID-19 occurred in Zone 5 on Thursday.

Daniel Oullette, the first New Brunswicker to die of COVID-19, was a resident at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, N.B.

He’s being remembered as a hard-working family man who was full of energy.

The cluster in the Campbellton region has been traced back to a doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

The next step in the “yellow phase” means that as of June 5, in all areas except Zone 5, the following is allowed:

Household bubbles can be extended to close friends and family. Indoor gatherings in private homes remain at 10 or fewer.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses can open, including acupuncturists and naturopaths.

Personal service businesses can open, including barbers, hairstylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists and tattoo artists.

Outdoor gatherings of 50 or fewer with physical distancing, indoors for religious services are now allowed.

An increase in elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services.

Outdoor visitation with physical distancing in long-term care facilities.

Swimming pools, saunas and waterparks, subject to the gathering limit of 50 for any separate area, pool or feature, can open

Gyms and yoga and dance studios can open.

Rinks and indoor recreational facilities, subject to the gathering limit of 50 for a separate area or spectators, can open.

Pool halls and bowling alleys can open.

Low-contact team sports are permitted.

Through the “yellow phase,” unnecessary travel into New Brunswick is still not allowed, with anyone entering the province expected to answer questions and self-isolate for 14 days.

