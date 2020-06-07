Fredericton Dooly’s closes after customer travelled from Quebec and failed to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

A billiard room in Fredericton, N.B., has temporarily shut down its operation after learning that one of their customers failed to self-isolate after returning to New Brunswick from Quebec.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dooly’s Queen Street said the customer is currently being tested and is awaiting results.

“Out of an overabundance of caution, we have decided to close this location until we have confirmed test results,” the company statement reads.

Dooly’s says they are currently disinfecting and sanitizing all surfaces for their own safety and the safety of customers.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this situation.”

Dooly’s reiterated that the individual is not an employee, but a woman who they were unaware had left the province.

It’s unclear when the business will reopen again.

Global News has reached out to Dooly’s for comment.