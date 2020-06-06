No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, Campbellton region remains orange

New Brunswick confirmed that there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 136 and 121 have recovered, including one related to the current outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), according to the province.

There has been one death and the number of active cases is 14, which are all in Zone 5. The province said our patients are hospitalized with none in an intensive care unit.

In regards to wearing face coverings when entering businesses, the province said that the cabinet doesn’t have an intent to place an additional expectation on businesses or the public regarding wearing a face-covering in a public space.

“There will be no change to the state of emergency order that has been in place since May 14 regarding face coverings,” the province said in a statement.

“Anyone who is in a public area, where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained, must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth unless they are a child under the age of two or if they cannot wear one for medical reasons.”

In the meantime, people are strongly encouraged to have a mask with them at all times when in a public area so they can put it on if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

As of Saturday, 33,335 tests have been conducted.

