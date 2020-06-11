203 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 31,544

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 31,544.

This is the fourth day in a row with new cases in the 200s. It is also the lowest case number since March 28, which saw 154 new cases. Thursday’s report marks an increase of 0.6 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,487, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 25,855 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 82 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 924,680 tests so far for the virus. This is up 24,341 tests from the previous day, which is the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Ontario has 538 patients (down by 42 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 120 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 87 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,179 people are male.

17,106 people are female.

1,314 people are 19 and under.

8,708 people are 20 to 39.

9,675 people are 40 to 59.

6,171 people are 60 to 79.

5,662 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 16,359 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

2:28 Coronavirus: Halton Region wants phase 2 reopening like rest of Ontario Coronavirus: Halton Region wants phase 2 reopening like rest of Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,772 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of six deaths, and there are 65 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 683 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 590 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

