Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 4:09 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a file image. .
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a file image. . Global News

British Columbia health officials are slated to deliver their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Health Matters: Study confirms masks, social distancing measures do help curb the spread of COVID-19
On Wednesday, officials said B.C. had gone five consecutive days without a death from COVID-19.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,680 cases since the pandemic began, nearly 87 per cent of which have resolved.

As of Wednesday, the province had just 185 active cases remaining. Twelve COVID-19 patients are in hospital, four of them in intensive care.

