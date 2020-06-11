2 new coronavirus cases, 2 more recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, along with two new recoveries.

One new case was reported in Saskatoon and the other was in the far north region. It brings the overall number of cases in the province to 660.

There are currently 21 active cases — eight each in Saskatoon and the far north, three in Regina, one in the south and one in the north region.

One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The number of recoveries rose to 626 with the two new recoveries.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

98 people are 19 and under

234 people are 20 to 39

200 are 40 to 59

110 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the cases, females 51 per cent.

Officials said 398 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 145 are travel-related, 79 have no known exposure and 38 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 53,853 tests so far for the virus, up 737 from Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.