Coronavirus: Draft plan of Phase 3 reopening to be released Thursday, says Manitoba premier

Send this page to someone via email

A draft plan looking at how the province will handle Phase 3 of reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic will be released Thursday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to detail the draft plan. Global News will livestream the event here.

Premier Brian Pallister will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to share details on the draft plan for Phase Three of Manitoba's loosening of restrictions. Reminder: Phase Two began on June 1st — with Phase Three planned for around June 21st initially. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) June 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The goal was initially to reopen Phase 3 on June 21.

Phase 3 could include things like fully reopening bars and movie theatres.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to past announcements, the province was eyeing the following for Phase 3:

Relax occupancy limits of 50 per cent of normal business levels or one person per 10 square metres, for retail services, therapeutic or health care businesses and hair stylists/barbers.

Fully re-open bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers and similar businesses.

Re-open movie theaters, casinos, bingo halls and indoor recreational facilities, with capacity limitations.

Amusement parks and similar outdoor recreation businesses.

Other similar businesses with capacity limitations.

Manitoba has gone five days without a new coronavirus case. As of Wednesday, there were 300 cases in total, eight of which were still active.

Manitoba health officials will also hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to update the latest numbers.

Story continues below advertisement