Coronavirus: Draft plan of Phase 3 reopening to be released Thursday, says Manitoba premier

A draft plan looking at how the province will handle Phase 3 of reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic will be released Thursday.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to detail the draft plan. Global News will livestream the event here.
The goal was initially to reopen Phase 3 on June 21.
Phase 3 could include things like fully reopening bars and movie theatres.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
According to past announcements, the province was eyeing the following for Phase 3:
- Relax occupancy limits of 50 per cent of normal business levels or one person per 10 square metres, for retail services, therapeutic or health care businesses and hair stylists/barbers.
- Fully re-open bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers and similar businesses.
- Re-open movie theaters, casinos, bingo halls and indoor recreational facilities, with capacity limitations.
- Amusement parks and similar outdoor recreation businesses.
- Other similar businesses with capacity limitations.
Manitoba has gone five days without a new coronavirus case. As of Wednesday, there were 300 cases in total, eight of which were still active.
Manitoba health officials will also hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to update the latest numbers.View link »
Comments