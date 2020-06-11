Menu

Coronavirus: Draft plan of Phase 3 reopening to be released Thursday, says Manitoba premier

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 10:46 am
Updated June 11, 2020 10:51 am
Manitoba will release its draft plan for Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Manitoba will release its draft plan for Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

A draft plan looking at how the province will handle Phase 3 of reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic will be released Thursday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to detail the draft plan. Global News will livestream the event here.

The goal was initially to reopen Phase 3 on June 21.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s Phase 2 reopening amid COVID-19 will start June 1

Phase 3 could include things like fully reopening bars and movie theatres.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to past announcements, the province was eyeing the following for Phase 3:

  • Relax occupancy limits of 50 per cent of normal business levels or one person per 10 square metres, for retail services, therapeutic or health care businesses and hair stylists/barbers.
  • Fully re-open bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers and similar businesses.
  • Re-open movie theaters, casinos, bingo halls and indoor recreational facilities, with capacity limitations.
  • Amusement parks and similar outdoor recreation businesses.
  • Other similar businesses with capacity limitations.

Manitoba has gone five days without a new coronavirus case. As of Wednesday, there were 300 cases in total, eight of which were still active.

Manitoba health officials will also hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to update the latest numbers.

Coronavirus coronavirus in manitoba manitoba coronavirus phase 3 phase 3 draft plan manitoba
