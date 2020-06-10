As thank you, Regina jeweler gifts Saskatchewan’s top doc with silver knitted vest pin

Send this page to someone via email

Knitted sweater-vests have become an image of comfort for many in Saskatchewan.

That’s because the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, often wears them during the province’s daily coronavirus briefings.

Last week, Shahab told the Leader-Post he has 12 of them, knitted by family. His sons even have matching vests.

Megan Hazel, a custom goldsmith in Regina, says just like many in the province, she finds comfort in Shahab’s delivery of information.

Hazel always thought of doing something for the province’s top doc, but after reading the Leader-Post article she said it became a no-brainer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to show my respect and gratitude with a sterling silver knit-vest pin.”

The silver knitted-vest pin made by Regina jeweler Megan Hazel is shown in the top left photo. It was designed after Shahab’s favourite sweater vest. Ph

Hazel constructed it out of sterling sheet silver and used different layered hammering techniques to bring out the knit texture. She even added the same amount of buttons on the pin as the vest Shahab often wears.

On Monday, a friend of Hazel’s who works at the legislature building delivered the pin to Shahab.

The doctor expressed his gratitude for the gift the next day. But this time he opted for fashion advice over medical advice.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Vests are very practical. We can use them in all four seasons in Saskatchewan, even on chilly summer nights,” said Shahab.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are a province that is pragmatic and practical. That’s how we address COVID-19 and other issues in the past. So, I appreciate the symbolism there as well.”

1:38 People hit the ice as Saskatchewan arenas reopen People hit the ice as Saskatchewan arenas reopen

Hazel said she got a giggle over his response.

“He’s so gracious, he’s so humble and those are the reasons why we all connected with him and enjoy watching him,” Hazel said.

But the pin represents more than just a gift. It serves more as a gesture of gratitude.

“My business has been surrounded by support. When I see someone working hard for us, I always want to pass that support along, too, because I’ve felt that from our city and our province,” Hazel said.