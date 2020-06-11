Coronavirus: 2 previous deaths ruled not virus related as Alberta records 40 more cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s COVID-19 death total has dropped after two deaths previously believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus turned out to be unrelated.

Alberta Health said the deaths were determined to not be linked to COVID-19 post-mortem. Alberta’s death total now stands at 149.

“The two deaths involved a woman in her 70s in the South zone and a woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone who was a resident at Intercare Brentwood,” Alberta Health said in an email to Global News.

The province said the dates of the deaths will not be released to protect the identity of those individuals, as well as the family and friends grieving the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

“While they are not COVID[-19] deaths, they are still a loss.”

On Thursday, the province confirmed an additional 40 cases of COVID-19.

2:10 Calgarians urged to not become complacent as COVID-19 restrictions ease: Dr. Hinshaw Calgarians urged to not become complacent as COVID-19 restrictions ease: Dr. Hinshaw

There are now 379 active cases in the province and 6,788 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. Thirty-three people were in hospital as of Thursday, with six of those in intensive care.

There are 204 active cases in the Calgary zone, 140 in the Edmonton zone, two in the central zone, 20 in the south zone and 12 in the north zone. There is one active case that is in an unknown zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those in intensive care are in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Only children at an ‘advantage’ during social isolation: psychologist Only children at an ‘advantage’ during social isolation: psychologist

To date, Alberta has completed 317,402 tests.