Health

Coronavirus: 2 previous deaths ruled not virus related as Alberta records 40 more cases Thursday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 11, 2020 6:04 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 6:06 pm
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. .
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta’s COVID-19 death total has dropped after two deaths previously believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus turned out to be unrelated.

Alberta Health said the deaths were determined to not be linked to COVID-19 post-mortem. Alberta’s death total now stands at 149.

“The two deaths involved a woman in her 70s in the South zone and a woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone who was a resident at Intercare Brentwood,” Alberta Health said in an email to Global News.

Edmonton targets early July for reopening of some city-run recreation centres

The province said the dates of the deaths will not be released to protect the identity of those individuals, as well as the family and friends grieving the loss.

“While they are not COVID[-19] deaths, they are still a loss.”

On Thursday, the province confirmed an additional 40 cases of COVID-19.

There are now 379 active cases in the province and 6,788 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. Thirty-three people were in hospital as of Thursday, with six of those in intensive care.

High demand for COVID-19 testing leads AHS to expand capacity, extend hours at south assessment centre

There are 204 active cases in the Calgary zone, 140 in the Edmonton zone, two in the central zone, 20 in the south zone and 12 in the north zone. There is one active case that is in an unknown zone.

Those in intensive care are in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

To date, Alberta has completed 317,402 tests.

