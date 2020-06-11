Manitoba sees sixth straight day with no new COVID-19 cases

Manitoba health officials say their are no new COVID-19 cases to report Thursday.
It marks the sixth straight day the province has had no new cases of COVID-19.
There were no people in hospital or intensive care with the virus and Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said another person has recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases in Manitoba to 286.
Manitoba’s total number of cases since March sits at 300.
Seven people were recovering from the virus as of Thursday and seven people in total have died.
Roussin said 735 lab tests for COVID-19 were performed as of Wednesday. That brings the total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February to 51,460.
Next phase of reopening
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced details of a draft plan for the province’s third phase of the reopening earlier in the day Thursday.
He said if case numbers remain low, the changes could take place June 21, and a draft plan is being released now for public input over the coming days.
The proposed changes include doubling public gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
Restaurants and bars could increase customer capacity to 75 per cent from 50 per cent.
People from other western provinces and northwestern Ontario would be exempt from the current requirement for all interprovincial travellers arriving in Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days.
Some venues would continue to be off-limits, including casinos and movie theatres.
–With files from the Canadian Press
