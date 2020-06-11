Manitoba sees sixth straight day with no new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials say their are no new COVID-19 cases to report Thursday.

It marks the sixth straight day the province has had no new cases of COVID-19.

There were no people in hospital or intensive care with the virus and Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said another person has recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases in Manitoba to 286.

The province announcing no new cases of #COVID19 for the sixth day in a row. Other numbers:

– 300 total cases.

– 286 recovered.

– 7 active cases.

– No one in hospital/ICU. — Marney Blunt (@MarneyBlunt) June 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba’s total number of cases since March sits at 300.

Seven people were recovering from the virus as of Thursday and seven people in total have died.

Roussin said 735 lab tests for COVID-19 were performed as of Wednesday. That brings the total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February to 51,460.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Next phase of reopening

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced details of a draft plan for the province’s third phase of the reopening earlier in the day Thursday.

He said if case numbers remain low, the changes could take place June 21, and a draft plan is being released now for public input over the coming days.

The proposed changes include doubling public gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Restaurants and bars could increase customer capacity to 75 per cent from 50 per cent.

Bulletin sur la COVID-19 numéro 107 https://t.co/aNlg46hWt4 pic.twitter.com/B6e6cVOEB9 — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) June 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

People from other western provinces and northwestern Ontario would be exempt from the current requirement for all interprovincial travellers arriving in Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days.

Some venues would continue to be off-limits, including casinos and movie theatres.

–With files from the Canadian Press

4:33 COVID-19 questions answered COVID-19 questions answered

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.