Coronavirus: No new cases reported as Nova Scotia active case total drops to 4

Send this page to someone via email

There are now a total of four active coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia after the province reported one new recovery on Thursday and no new cases or deaths.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: N.S. eases long-term care visitor restrictions, begins reporting active cases

In a news release, the province said 769 Nova Scotia tests were completed by the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab on Wednesday.

“It is another good day in Nova Scotia with no new cases of COVID-19 to report,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“As we continue to ease the restrictions and reopen our province, I encourage all Nova Scotians to get outside, think local, buy local, stay safe and stay strong.”

1:56 Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. top doctor to self-isolate after surgery in N.B. for type of skin cancer Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. top doctor to self-isolate after surgery in N.B. for type of skin cancer

There are currently at total of 1,061 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 995 resolved cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the province’s four active cases, two remain in hospital, one of which in an intensive care unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from the virus.

Nova Scotia has a total of 47,145 negative test results.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia still identifying cases of community spread, Strang confirms

There are no scheduled COVID-19 press briefings for the next two weeks at chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang self-isolates after returning from New Brunswick for a skin cancer treatment.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.