Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new death, 1 new case on Tuesday

There have now been 62 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia after a woman in her 70s recently died from the disease.

In a news release Tuesday, the provincial government said the woman from the central part of the province had underlying medical conditions and was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The province added that one new case was identified on Monday out the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s 578 tests.

The new case brings the provincial total to 1,060.

The province announced Monday it is changing the way it reports COVID-19 cases to ensure the data is coming from a single source.

All of the data will soon be reported Panorama, the province’s public health reporting system. Updated data on recoveries, patients in hospital and negative test totals will not be available until later this week.

The province did say, though, there is still one resident at Northwood with an active COVID-19 case.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.