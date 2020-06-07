Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case; recovery total remains at 999

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in the past three days, Nova Scotia is reporting a new case of the novel coronavirus.

The new case brings the provincial total to 1,059. There were no new recoveries recorded, so that total remains at 999.

The new case was identified in Nova Scotia’s central zone. Here’s a breakdown of where COVID-19 cases have been identified by health zone:

Central: 908

Western: 54

Eastern: 52

Northern: 45

No new deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, keeping that total at 61.

Northwood, the only licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19, currently has one resident and one staff active cases.

With many Nova Scotia reopening last Friday, Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang are urging caution.

“The virus is still among us. We must remain vigilant and continue to follow public health measures,” McNeil said in a statement.

“If everyone follows the public health rules, uses common sense, and acts with kindness, we will be in the best possible position to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Stang added.

The next COVID-19 press briefing in Nova Scotia is scheduled for Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

