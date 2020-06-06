No new cases of coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia confirmed no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at 1,058.

In a statement, Premier Stephen McNeil encouraged Nova Scotians to think local and support local businesses as public health restrictions get loosened.

“Businesses that are reopening this weekend have done a lot of work to ensure they’re providing a safe environment for their patrons. Please be patient as we all adapt together,” said McNeil.

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 763 Nova Scotia tests on Friday and is operating 24 hours a day.

“I know many people are excited and anxious about businesses reopening or getting back to work. Our business community has done a tremendous job to prepare,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“We’re in this together and all of the planning will only work if everyone co-operates. Please remember that COVID-19 is still here, and we all need to be cautious and safe.”

The province said there is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has one resident and one staff member with active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 45,094 negative coronavirus test results, 1,058 positive test results and 61 deaths.

People with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, according to the government. Three individuals are currently in hospital, two of them in an intensive care unit.

So far, 999 people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

