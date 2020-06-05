No new cases of coronavirus identified as more businesses in Nova Scotia reopen Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia confirmed that there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at 1,058.

Friday also marks the day that bars and restaurants across Nova Scotia are reopening after being closed nearly three months due to the pandemic.

The government also announced that Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax, currently has only one resident and one staff with actives cases.

“It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from those not in your household or family household bubble,” the province said in a statement.

"And limit planned gatherings of people outside your household or family household bubble to no more than 10."

To date, Nova Scotia has 44,477 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 test results and 61 deaths, according to the province.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Three individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU.

The province said that so far 997 individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on Friday at 3 p.m. AT.

-With files from CP