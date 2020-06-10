No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; one foreign case added to official total

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Nova Scotia say the province has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on its territory in the past 24 hours.

But officials said today one Nova Scotian who is currently out of the province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That case has been added to the official number of confirmed cases in the province, which is now at 1,061.

Health authorities say there are no licensed long-term care homes with active cases of COVID-19, including within the Northwood facility in Halifax where 53 of the province’s 62 deaths have occurred.

The province is reporting five active cases of the virus, with two people in hospital, both of whom are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 994 cases of the infection are resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.