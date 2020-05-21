Coronavirus deaths in Canada rise by 121 as cases increase by 1,182

Send this page to someone via email

There were 121 new deaths and 1,182 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Canada, bringing the total national figures to 81,313 cases and 6,152 deaths.

More than 41,000 people have recovered, meaning just over half of all people who developed COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — in Canada are now considered recovered.

The country has conducted more than 1.4 million tests so far.

Earlier this week, the federal government began recommending that anyone who can’t maintain a two-metre physical distance from others wear a non-medical mask to supplement social distancing and handwashing in reducing the spread of the virus.

Seven provinces reported new cases and deaths on Thursday.

Quebec remains the province with the highest death toll and caseload. The province has seen 3,800 deaths so far — more than 60 per cent of the national death toll — and 45,495 cases, which is more than half the country’s case count. More than 13,000 people are considered recovered.

On Thursday, Quebec reported 82 new deaths and 720 new cases. The province announced it is opening day camps as of June 22, with Premier François Legault saying Quebec is not yet ready for a possible second wave of the virus.

Ontario reported 413 new cases and 31 new deaths on Thursday, bringing total figures in the most populous province in Canada to 24,187 cases and 1,993 deaths.

Health officials have warned this week that Ontario is not out of the first wave of the outbreak just yet. More than 18,500 people are deemed recovered.

Alberta saw 33 new cases and four new deaths on Thursday. The province has reported totals of 132 deaths and 6,768 cases so far, including more than 5,700 recoveries.

British Columbia reported 12 new cases and three new deaths Thursday for a total of 2,479 cases and 152 deaths. More than 81 per cent of cases there are considered recovered.

Saskatchewan reported two new cases Thursday, bringing its total case count to 622 since the pandemic began in March. Seven people have died so far, while 509 have recovered.

The province has also announced a date for Phase 3 of its reopening plan, with gyms and restaurants scheduled to being operating again on June 8.

New Brunswick announced one new case — someone under the age of 19 — on Thursday. This is the only active case of COVID-19 in the province, which has seen all 121 of its cases recover and zero deaths.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 of its recovery plan, and officials are asking people to stay within their own homes or within their two-household bubble as much as possible.

Nova Scotia reported one new case on Thursday as well as one new death. The number of active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the province, which has seen 58 deaths so far — 52 of them linked to one long-term care home in Halifax. Out of 1,046 cases, more than 950 people have recovered.

No new cases

Manitoba reported no new cases on Thursday, leaving its case count at 279 cases and seven deaths. More than 260 people have recovered. A draft plan for Phase 2 of the provincial reopening plan was outlined on Thursday, but no start date has been set.

Newfoundland and Labrador also had no new cases to report Thursday. Out of 260 cases reported so far in the province, 253 have recovered and three have died, leaving four cases currently active. The province recently allowed the double household bubble.

All cases resolved

Prince Edward Island reported no new information on Thursday. All 27 of its cases remain resolved, and the province has said it will soon allow seasonal residents back in.

The Northwest Territories and the Yukon have seen all their cases resolve in recent weeks. Last week, following a month of no new COVID-19 cases, the two territories began the first phases of their reopening plans.

Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that hasn’t seen any cases of COVID-19 so far.

Worldwide

Globally, the coronavirus has resulted in more than five million cases, with 1.5 million in the U.S. alone, and more than 330,000 deaths worldwide, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has the highest death toll out of any country, with close to 95,000 deaths.

