Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and the public health response Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to be joined by other health officials.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

Thursday marks one week since Phase 1 of Alberta’s economic relaunch began.

Businesses allowed to re-open in the first phase can access health and safety support online through the government’s Biz Connect website.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases since March 29, when there were 18.

One COVID-19-related death was reported: a man in his 70s at Extendicare Hillcrest in Calgary.

As of Wednesday, Alberta had 970 active cases, 5,637 recovered cases, 128 fatalities, 58 people in hospital, seven of whom were in intensive care.