Coronavirus: Gyms, restaurants set to open in Saskatchewan on June 8

Gyms, restaurants and churches are scheduled to reopen on June 8 during Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan.

Restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to open at 50 per cent capacity, announced the government of Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Gyms and fitness facilities, which have been closed since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Saskatchewan in March, will also be able to open for business, as well as childcare facilities and places of worship. Guidelines for these establishments are still being developed, say government officials.

Other personal services that did not get to open during Phase 2, will be allowed to open on June 8.

This includes estheticians, tattoo artists, make-up applicators, electrologists, manicurists, pedicurists, sun tanning parlours and facilities where body piercings, bone grafting or scarification services are provided.

During the third phase, the province will increase the size of indoor public and private gatherings to 15 from 10.

The size of outdoor gatherings will increase to 30 people.

SARCAN is also preparing to resume its recycling operations. On June 8, commercial and bulk customers will be able to bring in their recycling by appointment only. SARCAN will open to the general public on June 15.

All businesses that reopen will have to follow provincial guidelines, which are being developed by the province. The most up-to-date version of the reopen Saskatchewan plan can be found here.

