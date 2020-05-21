Saskatchewan gyms prepare to reopen as province announces set date for Phase 3

Send this page to someone via email

Gyms across Saskatchewan are preparing to reopen their doors after the province announced that Phase 3 of its reopen plan will begin June 8.

Restrictions such as social distancing and sanitizing stations have become part each phase, and gyms will have to do the same.

“We would space out our classes…maybe a 15-minute break in between classes to alleviate the strain of that many people in one spot, and give us a chance to do the cleaning that’s necessary to make sure we are being safe,” said Josh Roundell, CrossFit Regina co-owner and coach.

There are different types of gyms that fall under the umbrella of Phase 3, including spaces such as Jiu Jitsu academies and Complete MMA where there is more person-to-person contact.

COVID-19 restrictions will create new challenges for instructors when it comes to the format of classes.

Story continues below advertisement

Complete MMA owner AJ Scales has created his own phased plan for when he reopens his doors.

“Everyone is going to be distanced out,” Scales said. “I have 2,000 square feet of space here so we can manage about 30 people with six feet in between everyone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“After that I am going to phase into a buddy system.”

Scales describes his academy as a family, and says the steps he has created will ensure a safe training environment.

READ MORE: Regina economics professor weighs in on impact of Reopen Saskatchewan plan

“The way I’m looking at it is you and I can be a part of the family now, and every time we come to class, we are going to partner up together all the time, so we are not having multiple contacts with other people,” Scales said.

Scales said he’s ready to reopen, and his clients are excited to get back into the gym come June 8.

1:23 Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan begins Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan begins

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.