413 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 24,187

Ontario reported 413 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,187 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,993 as 31 more deaths were reported.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.7 per cent in total cumulative cases. Thursday’s new daily case number is higher than Wednesday’s report as it jumped back into the 400s.

Ontario’s health officials said on Wednesday that Ontario is not out of the “first wave” of the outbreak yet.

Meanwhile, 18,509 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 577,682 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,506 from the previous day, which is the fourth day in a row that daily testing did not hit the province’s target of 16,000 tests in day.

The province said testing in long-term care homes was completed last week and are urging anyone with symptoms to go get tested.

Ontario has 984 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 155 patients in an intensive care unit (down by five) and 117 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,452 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 25 deaths, and there are 175 current outbreaks. Six health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 2,458 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,564 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,178 of the total reported cases, which is 17.3 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for about 63 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

10,279 people are male (42.5 per cent).

13,735 people are female (56.8 per cent).

713 people are 19 and under (2.9 per cent).

5,951 people are 20 to 39 (24.6 per cent).

7,355 people are 40 to 59 (30.4 per cent).

5,075vpeople are 60 to 79 (21 per cent).

5,080 people are 80 and over (21 per cent).

There are 5,051 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.