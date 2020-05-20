Prince Edward Island to open borders to seasonal residents June 1

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s premier says the province will soon begin the process of allowing seasonal residents to head to the Island.

Dennis King says starting June 1, seasonal visitors can apply to go to P.E.I. and will have to be approved before crossing the border.

“We will require seasonal residents to submit their relevant travel and property ownership documentation as well as their self-isolation plans and other details prior to travelling to our province,” King said Wednesday.

READ MORE: N.L., P.E.I. have had no new coronavirus cases in over a week

He said seasonal visitors make a tremendous contribution to the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In most cases these individuals consider Prince Edward Island home, even if they don’t have the privilege or opportunity to be here year-round. That is a very special connection for them, but also for us,” King said.

Story continues below advertisement

Those visitors will have to self-isolate for 14 days and show they have enough supports to get through that time period.

King said the seasonal visitors will need to agree to follow the public health rules and allow for screening and phone calls from health staff during the self-isolation period.

2:22 New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 27, all of them recovered.

The province’s chief medical officer of health said despite the low numbers, it’s important that people continue to abide by the health guidelines.

“We are having to live with COVID, and we will have to do so for many months,” Dr. Heather Morrison said.

Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan starts Friday.

It includes opening retail businesses and child-care centres and allowing indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from different households.

Traveller screening at border points and requirements for self-isolation remain in effect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.