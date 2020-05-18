Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

N.L., P.E.I. have had no new coronavirus cases in over a week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2020 5:09 pm
New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’
WATCH: New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’

Prince Edward Island has seen no new confirmed cases in over two weeks, while Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive day.

Health officials in P.E.I. said all 27 people infected with the virus within the province have now recovered.

In N.L., that leaves the total number of confirmed cases in the province at 260.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three people are in hospital due to the virus, with one in intensive care.

Health officials say 249 people have recovered, while a total of three people have died as a result of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19PEI Coronavirus CasesNL coronavirus casesNL no new cases 11 daysPEI no new cases 19 days
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.