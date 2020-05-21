Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 4:39 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 4:51 pm
B.C. premier says second phase of COVID-19 response is going well, but urges patience
WATCH: B.C. premier says second phase of COVID-19 response is going well, but urges patience

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: ‘Few blanket answers’: British Columbians who feel unsafe heading back to work face uncertainty

Earlier Thursday, B.C.’s labour minister said WorkSafeBC will conduct random workplace inspections to ensure businesses are adhering to COVID-19 safety measures as the province reopens.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had recorded 149 deaths from COVID-19 and 2,467 total cases among patients — more than 81 per cent of whom have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsbc coronavirusCOVIDCOVID-19 updateBonnie HenryBC coronavirus update
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.