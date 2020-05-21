B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.
Global News will stream the briefing live
Earlier Thursday, B.C.’s labour minister said WorkSafeBC will conduct random workplace inspections to ensure businesses are adhering to COVID-19 safety measures as the province reopens.
As of Wednesday, B.C. had recorded 149 deaths from COVID-19 and 2,467 total cases among patients — more than 81 per cent of whom have recovered.View link »
