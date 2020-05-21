Menu

Labour minister to speak on WorkSafeBC guidelines as economy reopens under COVID-19

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 1:11 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 1:45 pm
LIVE: Labour Minister Harry Bains discusses recently released WorkSafeBC sector guidelines relating to B.C.'s restart plan at 10:15 a.m. PT

B.C.’s labour minister will give an update on the WorkSafeBC guidelines for businesses re-opening under the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Bains is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m.

Premier John Horgan says some sectors are still concerned they don’t have the proper guidance on how to operate, and that staff are working with those sectors to develop new measures.

Three hundred WorkSafeBC inspectors are visiting businesses to ensure they are following proper protocol.

