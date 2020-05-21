Manitoba expected to announce Phase 2 reopening of economy

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba is expected to announce details of Phase 2 of the reopening of the economy Thursday.

Two press conferences have been scheduled Thursday, one at 11 a.m. with the premier, and one at 1 p.m., to talk about COVID-19 measures.

Global News will livestream both press conferences here.

Manitoba health officials hinted at an earlier-than-planned implementation of Phase 2 Tuesday.

When asked about possible Phase 2 reopening plans at a press conference Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister simply said “tomorrow.”

Phase 1 saw restrictions ease on May 4, allowing for small gatherings and the reopening of several types of businesses.

Phase 2 was originally scheduled for the beginning of June, but with Manitoba’s low number of cases, things can move along faster than scheduled, said health officials late last week.

It’s expected Phase 2 will allow for:

additional personal services, such as nail salons;

restaurants – dine-in services;

non-contact children’s sports and;

film production.

Other measures may be announced.

On Wednesday, Manitoba health officials Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa announced the easing of restrictions around gatherings will start on Friday, with 25 allowed indoors, and 50 for outdoors. All must still follow social distancing rules.