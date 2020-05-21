Coronavirus: Legault heads to hard-hit Laval as reopening date looms for businesses, daycares

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is back in the Greater Montreal area on Thursday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic to meet with Laval officials and health authorities.

He is expected to meet with Mayor Marc Demers in the morning before providing an update on the province’s response to the ongoing health crisis.

Laval is one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, after Montreal. There are 4,894 cases and the respiratory illness has killed 472 people in the city as of Wednesday.

Last week, the province’s junior health minister said the crisis is under control in Laval. He also urged residents to wear a mask to contain the spread of the virus.

Legault’s visit comes after he was in Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, last week. Both cities are planning for the reopening of businesses and daycares on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

On Wednesday, Quebec recorded 578 new infections, bringing the province’s total to 44,775. The province has the highest caseload in the country, accounting for more than half of Canada’s total.

The respiratory illness killed 71 more Quebecers. The death toll stands at 3,718.

— With files from the Canadian Press