Quebec officials to address coronavirus response as gradual reopening continues

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on the province’s novel coronavirus response on Wednesday as it continues to soften restrictions.

Premier François Legault is calling on people to keep up social-distancing measures and to wear a mask when they leave the house in order to keep themselves and others safe.

As Quebec looks to allow a partial reopening of businesses and daycares in Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, Legault stressed on Wednesday that people must remain vigilant since COVID-19 is still present.

As of Wednesday, some provincial parks have partially reopened and some recreational sports have been allowed to resume under physical-distancing measures.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The government is also working on a plan for services and activities that remain off-limits and it should be revealed in the coming days, according to Legault.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec provincial parks partially reopen as province permits some sports to resume

The respiratory illness has led to more than 44,000 infections in the province, which leads the country’s caseload. However, Quebec recorded its lowest number of new cases since April on Wednesday.

Quebec’s mounting death toll accounts for more than half of the fatalities attributable to COVID-19 in Canada. As of Wednesday, 3,647 people have died in the province.