Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as Legault moves ahead with Montreal reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

As restrictions continue to ease across the province, Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on their response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

After a series of delays, Premier François Legault announced this week that public health authorities gave the green light to opening businesses on May 25 and daycares on June 1 in the Greater Montreal region.

READ MORE: Montrealers must keep up social distancing as warm weather sets in, authorities say

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The move comes as measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, are being slowly lifted in other parts of Quebec.

The original reopening date for businesses and daycares was postponed for Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, amid high hospitalization rates and community outbreaks. Schools will remain closed until September.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault said he was pleased about the hard-hit city meeting public health conditions for a partial reopening, but he stressed that social-distancing measures are still in effect. He also encouraged people to wear a mask while out in public.

READ MORE: Quebec gets green light to reopen Montreal businesses, daycares as planned amid COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by the pandemic, where infections and deaths account for roughly half of Canada’s total.

As of Monday, the respiratory illness has killed 3,596 Quebecers. There are 43,627 cases, an increase of 707 from the previous day.