U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Canada and the United States have agreed to once again extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential travel for another 30 days amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both our countries safe,” the prime minister said during his daily address outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

The confirmation comes after some news outlets reported earlier this month that officials were discussing an extension until June 21, citing Canadian government and U.S. sources.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The agreement between the two countries was first put in place in March for a 30-day period and was extended until May 21 in April.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement