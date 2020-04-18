Trudeau to give update on Canada’s coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to give an update Saturday morning on Canada’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau will address Canadians from outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa at 11 a.m., according to his official itinerary.

The prime minister announced new funding on Friday for parts of the economy that were hit particularly hard by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $4.2 billion was slated across several programs for sectors like the oil and gas industry, start-up businesses and the arts.

The federal government would be providing more than $2 billion in financial support for the oil and gas industry in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan primarily, with the funding going toward cleaning contaminated sites and meeting new federal regulations.

On Thursday, Trudeau also acknowledged the virus’ devastating trail across Canadian nursing homes, warning that the fallout of reopening the economy as of now would be “absolutely disastrous.”

Outbreaks in long-term care homes across the country have resulted in seniors being the hardest-hit group.

The prime minister said he would start considering additional supports for provinces to deal with the outbreaks, with Quebec now slated to receive 125 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members this weekend to help support health-care workers dealing with deaths and staff shortages from the virus.

More to come…

— With files from the Canadian Press