Coronavirus: 125 military members to help in Quebec’s long-term care homes

The federal government is deploying about 125 members of the Canadian Armed Forces with healthcare training to support workers in Quebec’s long-term care facilities reeling from COVID-19-related outbreaks, deaths and staff shortages, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.
The confirmation comes one day after Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that the province of Quebec had formally requested that the federal government and the military send in help to its nursing homes hard-hit by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It was an ask the prime minister described as “unprecedented.”
Quebec Premier François Legault has also put out a wide call within the province for reinforcement, appealing to family physicians and other medical specialists to step in.
