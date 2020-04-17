Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 125 military members to help in Quebec’s long-term care homes

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 11:46 am
Updated April 17, 2020 11:48 am
Coronavirus: Quebec premier begging medical professionals to help in long-term care facilities
Quebec Premier begging medical professionals to help in long term care facilities. The situation in Quebec's long term care centers is so dire, that Premier Francois Legault is asking medical specialists to step in and help. Global's Raquel Fletcher explains.

The federal government is deploying about 125 members of the Canadian Armed Forces with healthcare training to support workers in Quebec’s long-term care facilities reeling from COVID-19-related outbreaks, deaths and staff shortages, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

The confirmation comes one day after Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that the province of Quebec had formally requested that the federal government and the military send in help to its nursing homes hard-hit by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

It was an ask the prime minister described as “unprecedented.”

“We continue to work with the government of Quebec to find other ways of supporting them, including with the [Canadian] Red Cross and specialized volunteers that are registered with Health Canada,” Trudeau said during his daily news briefing about Canada’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, as he announced the military help for Quebec.

Quebec Premier François Legault has also put out a wide call within the province for reinforcement, appealing to family physicians and other medical specialists to step in.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus pandemicFrancois LegaultPrime MinisterCanadian MilitaryQuebec Governmentquebec premierCanadian military to help in long-term care homes
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.