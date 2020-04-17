Quebec to give coronavirus update as province focuses on hard-hit nursing homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The province saw its largest spike of deaths ⁠— 143⁠ — on Thursday for a total of 630 fatalities attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

However, Premier François Legault explained that most of those deaths did not occur within a single day but that the province has changed its data-collection methods and post-mortem tests.

In Quebec, the illness has led to more than 15,000 cases, and there are 1,018 people in hospital. Legault reported that 209 patients are in intensive care, a decrease from the previous day that he sees as a positive sign.

As the province fights to contain the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, doctors have stepped up to staff overwhelmed nursing centres following a plea from Legault for help.

The federal government is also considering sending in the Canadian Forces to help following a formal request for assistance from the province, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Montreal, the number of confirmed cases has passed 7,000. However, public health officials said on Thursday that while some numbers may seem to indicate a spike, the city’s case numbers are plateauing.

The province’s public health experts have projected the peak of COVID-19 cases to be around April 18.

The modelling, which was released earlier this month, predicted anywhere between 1,263 and 8,860 deaths by the end of April.

