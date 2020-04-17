Menu

Quebec to give coronavirus update as province focuses on hard-hit nursing homes

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 9:41 am
A woman is transferred from Yvon-Brunet care home in Montreal, Thursday, April 16, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.
A woman is transferred from Yvon-Brunet care home in Montreal, Thursday, April 16, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The province saw its largest spike of deaths ⁠— 143⁠ — on Thursday for a total of 630 fatalities attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

However, Premier François Legault explained that most of those deaths did not occur within a single day but that the province has changed its data-collection methods and post-mortem tests.

READ MORE: Does letting kids get coronavirus help build immunity among Quebec’s wider society?

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Quebec, the illness has led to more than 15,000 cases, and there are 1,018 people in hospital. Legault reported that 209 patients are in intensive care, a decrease from the previous day that he sees as a positive sign.

Story continues below advertisement

As the province fights to contain the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, doctors have stepped up to staff overwhelmed nursing centres following a plea from Legault for help.

The federal government is also considering sending in the Canadian Forces to help following a formal request for assistance from the province, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: City of Montreal reports majority of long-term care homes have COVID-19 outbreaks

In Montreal, the number of confirmed cases has passed 7,000. However, public health officials said on Thursday that while some numbers may seem to indicate a spike, the city’s case numbers are plateauing.

The province’s public health experts have projected the peak of COVID-19 cases to be around April 18.

The modelling, which was released earlier this month, predicted anywhere between 1,263 and 8,860 deaths by the end of April.

Coronavirus: Quebec desperately trying to save lives in floundering long-term care facilities
