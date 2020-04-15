Coronavirus: Quebec officials to provide update as province keeps close eye on 41 nursing homes

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 health crisis takes hold in Quebec nursing homes, the province has deemed 41 long-term care facilities in need of special attention due to high case numbers.

Premier François Legault has asked for reinforcements in seniors residences, which are particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I appeal to your sense of duty to help us protect the most vulnerable,” he said during his daily briefing on Tuesday.

The facilities, known as CHSLDs, have been dealing with pre-existing staff shortages and outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. While Legault has appealed to teachers and health-care professionals to help, he has not ruled out asking for military aid in nursing homes.

In Quebec, the government has reported 435 deaths connected to the illness. The tally of infections is also still on the rise with more than 14,000 confirmed cases across the province.

The illness has led to 936 hospitalizations, and 230 patients are in intensive care.

Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the pandemic at 1 p.m. on Wednesday from Quebec City.

In Montreal, where roughly half the cases are located, an outbreak has been reported at the Montreal General Hospital.

The McGill University Health Centre, which oversees the hospital, said in a statement that about 30 employees have been put into preventive quarantine.

— With files from the Canadian Press