Coronavirus outbreak at Montreal General Hospital puts dozens of staff in quarantine

The Montreal General Hospital is experiencing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. A total of six people in the internal medicine ward located on the hospital’s 15th floor have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which operates the hospital, confirmed that two patients and four staff members on the floor have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The two patients who have tested positive have been placed into isolation, and the MUHC says it is currently tracing the close contacts of all six confirmed cases.

Already, “approximately 30” MUHC staff members have been placed into preventive quarantine, the statement says.

Patients who could have been exposed to the six confirmed cases have also been placed into isolation and are being monitored for symptoms.

New admissions to the floor have been halted “until further notice,” according to the statement. The MUHC has notified Quebec public health authorities.