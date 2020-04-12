Coronavirus: Quebec to receive 250,000 N95 masks as cases reach nearly 13,000

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s battle with the novel coronavirus outbreak continues as the death toll in the province climbs to 328 and the number of confirmed cases has reached 12,846.

As of Sunday, 824 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 217 in intensive care.

Montreal, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, has over 6,000 of the confirmed cases.

113,925 COVID-19 test results have so far come back negative, and 2,250 tests are currently pending.

Despite the increase in cases, the city and province are starting to be optimistic as daily increases seem to be lessening.

“What we’re seeing is the number of people in hospitals and intensive care is stabilizing,” Legault said on Friday.

On Saturday, Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney announced the province will be distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Quebec will receive 250,000 N95 masks, two million procedural masks and 15 million gloves.

The next challenge will be a shortage in medication, Legault said at a press conference on Saturday. There are about 20 medications for which the province only has one week’s supply left.

Quebec’s Premier, Health Minister and Director of Public Health have taken the day off on Easter Sunday and will be returning on Monday for their daily briefing.

— With files from Global’s Allison Bench