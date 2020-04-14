Quebec pledges more inspections for long-term care homes amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government will provide an update on developments of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday afternoon as long-term care centres remain hard hit by the virus.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has led to 360 deaths in the province to date. There are more than 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, 879 people are hospitalized and 226 of them are in intensive care.

Premier François Legault reiterated during his daily briefing on Monday that the province is prioritizing long-term care facilities (CHSLDs). The majority of deaths attributable to COVID-19 have been reported in those centres.

The provincial government also sent teams to inspect 40 private CHSLDs over the weekend. Legault said five of those facilities are now under watch.

All residences for seniors will be inspected in the coming days, he added.

The inspection comes as a criminal investigation and coroner’s inquest were announced for the Herron residence in Dorval, Que., where 31 fatalities have been recorded since March 13. At least five of the deaths were due to COVID-19.

As the probe unfolds in Dorval and the province fights to contain the spread at other residences, Legault said on Monday that pre-existing staff shortages have exacerbated the situation in CHSLDs.

When it comes to staffing, Legault said one of the biggest problems is linked to low wages, which make it difficult to attract new hires.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press