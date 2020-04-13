Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus response Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s novel coronavirus response Monday afternoon after taking a day off on Easter.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19-related deaths had climbed to 328, while the number of confirmed cases of the illness reached had 12,846.

A top priority for the government is rectifying the situation in Quebec’s long-term care homes, which have seen the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

The health department confirmed Sunday it will inspect all 40 privately run care homes in the province.

The move comes after a coroner’s inquest was launched at a private long-term care facility in Dorval linked to what Premier François Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”

There have been 31 deaths at the CHSLD Herron in Dorval since March 13. Legault said at least five of the deaths were due to COVID-19, but that number could rise pending investigation.

Doctors and nurses are already being transferred from hospital settings to long-term care facilities to address the issue of staff shortages. Additionally, testing is being prioritized among staff and residents wherever there is a suspected case of the illness.

On Friday, Health Minister Danielle McCann signed into effect an order under the Public Health Act that would make it possible for employees working in the education sector (i.e., teachers, professionals, support staff and administrators) to be redeployed to the health sector, should there be a need.

Public health officials could release more details of the plan on Monday.

