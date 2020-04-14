LaSalle Hospital to open coronavirus unit for patients from seniors residences

Send this page to someone via email

A new unit is being set up at the LaSalle Hospital in Montreal to treat patients from hard-hit seniors residences who are suffering from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The regional health authority, the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, said work began on Monday and will continue throughout the week to build the temporary facilities.

The unit, known as the Red Zone, will specifically take in elderly patients from long-term care facilities who require hospitalization.

In Quebec, the majority of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus have been recorded in seniors residences.

The measure comes as the province vowed to inspect all long-term care homes over the weekend and placed five private residences under surveillance.

In Dorval, Que., a police investigation and coroner’s inquest are underway into 31 deaths that have happened at the Herron residence since March 13. At least five fatalities have been due to COVID-19.

The CIUSSS said the new unit at LaSalle Hospital will help support both private and public seniors centres in the area amid the pandemic.

The temporary facility is expected to be fully functional as of next week, but a precise date has not been provided by the regional health board. It will accommodate between 15 and 25 patients at a time.

The illness has led to 360 deaths in Quebec, and most victims were over the age of 70.

There are more than 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and roughly half of them are located in Montreal.

— With files from the Canadian Press