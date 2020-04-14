Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

LaSalle Hospital to open coronavirus unit for patients from seniors residences

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 10:33 am
A health-care worker closes a biohazard bag after issuing a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A health-care worker closes a biohazard bag after issuing a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A new unit is being set up at the LaSalle Hospital in Montreal to treat patients from hard-hit seniors residences who are suffering from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The regional health authority, the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, said work began on Monday and will continue throughout the week to build the temporary facilities.

The unit, known as the Red Zone, will specifically take in elderly patients from long-term care facilities who require hospitalization.

In Quebec, the majority of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus have been recorded in seniors residences.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Montreal school boards address potential loan of staff to health-care sector

The measure comes as the province vowed to inspect all long-term care homes over the weekend and placed five private residences under surveillance.

Story continues below advertisement

In Dorval, Que., a police investigation and coroner’s inquest are underway into 31 deaths that have happened at the Herron residence since March 13. At least five fatalities have been due to COVID-19.

The CIUSSS said the new unit at LaSalle Hospital will help support both private and public seniors centres in the area amid the pandemic.

READ MORE: Pre-existing staff shortages exacerbating situation in Quebec long-term care homes

The temporary facility is expected to be fully functional as of next week, but a precise date has not been provided by the regional health board. It will accommodate between 15 and 25 patients at a time.

The illness has led to 360 deaths in Quebec, and most victims were over the age of 70.

There are more than 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and roughly half of them are located in Montreal.

Coronavirus: Quebec Government looking for workers to help struggling long term care centers
Coronavirus: Quebec Government looking for workers to help struggling long term care centers

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19LaSalle HospitalLaSalle COVID-19LaSalle Hospital coronavirus unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.