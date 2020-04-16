Coronavirus: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has requested assistance from the federal government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said the government specifically asked for medical personnel for help as hard-hit nursing homes face staffing shortages and outbreaks in what he described as an “unprecedented request.”

He says the two governments are working on a response, which could involve the Canadian Red Cross, military or volunteers.

“We are examining the best way to help Quebec in these difficult times,” said Trudeau.

The federal government is still finalizing its plan in order to best help the province, where the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. Trudeau said he will be able to offer more details later on.

In Quebec, officials have also pleaded with doctors and health-care professionals to help staff long-term care facilities.

There are more than 14,000 cases of the virus in the province and the government has been trying to slow the spread in dozens of seniors residences, where the situation is critical.

— With files from the Canadian Press

