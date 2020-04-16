Quebec extends public health emergency as coronavirus cases continue to mount

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has once again extended its public health emergency until at least April 24 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis in the province.

The ministerial declaration, which was announced a month ago, was renewed on Wednesday evening.

After appealing to doctors to staff nursing homes hard hit by the disease, Quebec’s premier is expected to report the latest developments related to the pandemic on Thursday.

François Legault issued a plea on Wednesday for medical specialists and family physicians to help out in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs). In Quebec, officials say there are at least 41 centres requiring special attention due to a high number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“We need you,” Legault said during his daily briefing from Quebec City.

Legault said the province has not ruled out assistance from the army, but it needs at least 2,000 extra workers to meet the growing demand in affected nursing homes.

The respiratory illness has quickly spread over the past month, with more than 14,000 confirmed cases in Quebec.

There are 487 deaths attributable to COVID-19 to date. The health crisis has put 984 people in hospital, and 218 of them are in intensive care as of Wednesday.

The province has implemented strict measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, which has triggered a shutdown of non-essential services and schools until at least May 4.

In Montreal, Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Wednesday a boost for small- and medium-sized businesses to help deal with the crisis.

The $40-million program will give struggling business owners a chance to access a loan of up to $50,000.

