‘It’s disgusting’: Kelowna man speaks out after racist road rage incident targets parents

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A Kelowna, B.C., man says a racist road rage incident involving his parents and young son has been difficult to relive after video of the confrontation spread widely on social media.

“It’s disgusting,” said Sam Singla. “His tone was very aggressive. He was very vile.”

The incident happened on Mother’s Day near downtown Kelowna and involved Singla’s parents and his five-year-old son.

Dashcam footage from another driver appears to show what led up to the confrontation.

The video shows a driver in front of Singla’s parent’s vehicle making a U-turn.

The vehicle makes a temporary stop.

The video then shows Singla’s parents making a turn into a parking lot.

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But while the couple is turning into the parking lot, the driver that made the U-turn starts to back up and the two vehicles collide.

“It’s pretty clear from the video that he had backed up into my dad,” Singla said. “Both parties heard the noise, they came out and he started yelling racial slurs at my dad.”

Video of the altercation, which has circulated online, shows a man in a pink shirt yelling racist slurs at Singla’s parents, who have lived in Canada for decades, as well as at the person filming the incident.

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RCMP confirmed they investigated the matter and said while the incident involved verbal abuse and racial language in a public setting, police stated, “they did not meet the Criminal Code elements required for a hate propaganda-related offence.”

0:49 Burnaby road rage incident caught on dashcam

Conservative MP for Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna Dan Albas condemned the incident on his social media platforms.

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“While perhaps no laws were broken, to me, it’s despicable,” Albas said.

Albas added that as an elected official, it’s important for his constituents to know what his values are

“If you don’t speak out and say that’s totally unacceptable as a society, as a country, as a community, then then nothing is unacceptable because we have to draw the line,” Albas said.

“And I think it’s up to public officials, such as myself, to say the line was clearly crossed.”

Singla said his family has received strong community support but added that some of the comments defending the man online were more shocking than the incident itself.

“People called him a hero and a patriot and people called for him to be, like, ‘I want to buy him a beer. He should be our next MP,’” Singla said. “That’s what really disgusted me.”

Despite the incident, Singla said he is not angry at the man involved but added he hopes he gets help.

“I think it’s an individual that’s hurting,” he said. “He’s obviously very angry inside and he’s holding on to a lot of things.”