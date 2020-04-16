In photos: Montreal marks one month on coronavirus lockdown

Thursday marks one month since the Quebec government started implementing restrictions, in what some are calling the “COVID lockdown,” to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 200 lives in Montreal as of April 15.
The first phase of the restrictions came into effect on March 16 after Premier François Legault ordered the closure of all schools in the province, from daycares to universities.
Other measures were gradually introduced, and a week later, all non-essential businesses were ordered shuttered as Quebec residents were asked to self-isolate at home.
Legaut called the action “putting Quebec on pause.”
With that in mind special test clinics were set up on the island, including one outdoor testing site at Place des Festivals, next to Place des Arts, and two drive-through clinics, in addition to other sites.”
With the tests more than 14, 000 infections have been discovered in the province, including almost 7,000 in the Montreal region so far.”
As people became more afraid of catching the disease, the debate about wearing masks to help stop the virus intensified.
The practice was originally discouraged by Quebec health authorities.
Though they still don’t recommend it, they do concede that some kind of mask could help prevent virus transmission, but caution that the face coverings should not be a substitute for physical distancing and handwashing.
Now even clothing stores have masks on sale.
With seniors making up most of the COVID-19 fatalities in the province, concern has now focused on how people in eldercare residences should have been, and can be, protected.
The virus has been tearing through Quebec seniors’ residences and some are now under scrutiny.
Coronavirus: Efforts continue to improve conditions in Quebec long-term care homes
One in Dorval, where there has been 31 fatalities in three weeks, is the subject of three investigations including a police probe.
