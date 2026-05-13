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Sports

Canadian Grand Prix organizers prepare for earlier race date, possible Habs run

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 8:07 pm
1 min read
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Organizers of the Canadian Grand Prix say they’re ready for their new, earlier slot on the Formula One calendar, even if it raises the possibility of overlap with a Montreal Canadiens playoff run.

Formula One has rescheduled the Montreal race from mid-June to May 24 in order to reduce travel and environmental impact by moving the event closer to the Miami Grand Prix.

Canadian Grand Prix spokesperson Sandrine Garneau says staff were able to start mounting the track facilities in the fall instead of the spring to accommodate the earlier date.

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She says the weather in late May traditionally hasn’t been much colder than in June, but organizers are also making sure hospitality structures are suited for either extreme heat or cold, rainy weather.

The earlier date also raises the possibility of an overlap with the NHL playoffs, if the Canadiens advance past the Buffalo Sabres to the Eastern Conference Final.

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Garneau says she’s hoping as a fan that the Habs win, but admits that having both events in Montreal at the same time would raise logistical challenges that organizers are already readying for.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Habs winning streak helps lift Montreal spirits'
Habs winning streak helps lift Montreal spirits

 

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