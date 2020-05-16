Coronavirus: Quebec deaths climb by 82, health-care whistleblower email announced

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government said it created a new email address where health-care workers can confidentially share what is happening on the ground during the COVID-19 crisis.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced the new anonymous tip address, onvousecoute@msss.gouv.qc.ca, in a press release on Saturday which said it will allow health workers to raise issues to the government’s attention.

On Saturday, Quebec saw 82 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the death toll for the province to 3,483.

On Friday, McCann acknowledged that there was still a sort of code of silence preventing health-care workers from speaking to media. She said she however “lifted the omerta” code on May 1. McCann said she would soon announce a new avenue for health sector staff to voice their concerns and experiences.

In the press release, the health minister assured that all communication with the email address will remain confidential.

“I invite [health-care workers] to not hesitate to inform us of their experiences so that we can respond more effectively to the needs of Quebecers,” McCann said.

As of Saturday, Quebec has 42,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,763 in hospital, including 179 in intensive care. Meanwhile, 3,010 people are under investigation and 11,458 have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

