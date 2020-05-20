Coronavirus: Quebec provincial parks partially reopen as province permits some sports to resume

Send this page to someone via email

As rules aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus are eased, some provincial parks in Quebec are partially reopening and a limited number of sports are allowed to resume under physical-distancing measures.

The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ), which oversees 24 parks in the province, says that limited services will be available. Virtual tickets are mandatory in order to access the green spaces.

As of Wednesday, some biking and hiking trails are accessible. Visitors can also access some lakes for day fishing.

The organization says all other activities are off limits for now but that it plans to expand its offering.

As part of the limited reopening, service buildings and washrooms are closed at Quebec’s provincial parks.

Park-goers must bring their own equipment — such as helmets and bikes — since rentals are not available. Visitors are also asked to bring a mask, hand sanitizer and wipes.

SEPAQ is asking Quebecers to stay home if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The organization also asks that people plan their trip to parks in advance and arrive early to avoid crowds.

Aside from reopening provincial parks, Quebec is allowing some recreational sports to resume as of Wednesday. This includes tennis, golf, hiking, track and field, cycling, rock climbing, canoeing and horseback riding.

Last week, junior education minister Isabelle Charest said the first activities to be permitted are those that can be practised outdoors, either individually or in pairs, with two metres of physical distancing maintained.

Quebec is not yet allowing team sports, such as hockey or soccer, to resume.

