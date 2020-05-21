New Brunswick confirms 1 new case of COVID-19

New Brunswick confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 121.
The government said the new case, which is under investigation, is an individual under the age of 19 in the Campbellton region, and it’s the only active case in the province.
New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.
To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, New Brunswick is asking people to stay in their own home or within their two-household bubble as much as possible, wash their hands frequently and to maintain two meters of physical distance with others.To date, 21,474 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.
