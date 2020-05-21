Menu

Health

New Brunswick confirms 1 new case of COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 1:53 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

New Brunswick confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 121.

The government said the new case, which is under investigation, is an individual under the age of 19 in the Campbellton region, and it’s the only active case in the province.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to enter 3rd phase of recovery on Friday: Higgs

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, New Brunswick is asking people to stay in their own home or within their two-household bubble as much as possible, wash their hands frequently and to maintain two meters of physical distance with others.To date, 21,474 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.
