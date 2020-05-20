Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 11:44 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 7, 2020. .
Global News

New Brunswick officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday for the first time since before the long weekend.

The province has not had a new case of the virus in close to two weeks and all 120 confirmed cases have recovered.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick; all cases have recovered

As of Tuesday 20,791 tests have been conducted as the public health continues to look for anywhere the virus may have popped up once again.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

