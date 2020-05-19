Menu

Health

No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick; all cases have recovered 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 1:36 pm
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020. .
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020. . File

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The province has not had a new case in almost two weeks.

The number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 120.

READ MORE: No new cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick, all cases remain fully recovered

There are no active cases, and everyone has recovered.

So far, 20,791 tests have been conducted.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’
New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible 'border bubble'

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
