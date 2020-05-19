No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick; all cases have recovered 

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The province has not had a new case in almost two weeks.

The number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 120.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: No new cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick, all cases remain fully recovered

There are no active cases, and everyone has recovered.

So far, 20,791 tests have been conducted.

2:22 New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement