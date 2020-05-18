Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

No new cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick, all cases remain fully recovered

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 12:27 pm
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 7, 2020. .
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 7, 2020. . Global News

New Brunswick announced Monday that there are no new cases of the coronavirus in the province, with the number of cases remaining at 120.

The province said the number of active cases is zero and everyone has recovered.

As of Monday, 20,573 tests have been conducted.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

According to the province, to further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow these personal actions:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Stay within your two-household bubble.
  • Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.
  • When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.
  • Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.
  • Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesJennifer Russell
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.