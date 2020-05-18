No new cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick, all cases remain fully recovered

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced Monday that there are no new cases of the coronavirus in the province, with the number of cases remaining at 120.

The province said the number of active cases is zero and everyone has recovered.

As of Monday, 20,573 tests have been conducted.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

According to the province, to further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow these personal actions:

Stay within your two-household bubble.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

